First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.76% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $153,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. 343,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,409. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

