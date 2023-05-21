First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763. First United has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

First United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of First United

About First United

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

