First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763. First United has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
