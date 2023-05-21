Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $453.30 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,046,828,181 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,038,379,580.911903 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02779929 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,135,459.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

