FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLT opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.75. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,537,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

