FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.75. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after buying an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $135,367,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,537,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

