Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of FTK opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The business had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $286,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Flotek Industries by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 88,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.