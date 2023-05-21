Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Flotek Industries Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of FTK opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.54.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The business had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.
