Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods Company Profile

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

