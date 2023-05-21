Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %

NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

