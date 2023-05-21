Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.
Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %
NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
