Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.