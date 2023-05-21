Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

