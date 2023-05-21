Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOXF. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.21. 235,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $5,962,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.