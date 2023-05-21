Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $434,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.08. 353,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,190. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

