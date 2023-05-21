Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $1.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

