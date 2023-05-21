Frax Price Index Share One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,301.57 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and $132,301.57 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00008792 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,451,962 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

