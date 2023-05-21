Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.86 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE AI opened at C$11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 42.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The firm has a market cap of C$494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

