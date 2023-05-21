GATX (NYSE:GATX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.
GATX Stock Performance
Shares of GATX opened at $113.56 on Thursday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78.
GATX Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GATX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
