GATX (NYSE:GATX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $113.56 on Thursday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GATX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

