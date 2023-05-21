GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

