Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Geron by 30.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $15,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 25.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,081,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

