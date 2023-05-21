Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

