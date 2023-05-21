Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0189

Gifto (GTO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

