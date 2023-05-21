Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
