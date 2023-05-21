Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last ninety days.

See Also

