Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

