Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.2 %
GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.