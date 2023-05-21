Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GDHG) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Golden Heaven Group’s (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 22nd. Golden Heaven Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 2.5 %

GDHG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary recreational facilities. The parks provide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances and high-tech facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.