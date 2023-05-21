Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 314,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,857. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
