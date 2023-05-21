Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

GER opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $207,788.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,607,212 shares in the company, valued at $21,472,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 60,917 shares of company stock worth $800,710 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

