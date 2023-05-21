Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPK. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GPK opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

