Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

GLDD remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 390,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 121,721 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 262,928 shares of company stock worth $1,689,832 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

