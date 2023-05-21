Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $881.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.