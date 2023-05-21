Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $628,017.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00559983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00429002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

