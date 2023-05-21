GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Head to Head Analysis

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 4.99 -$16.37 million ($0.65) -9.23 Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 0.22 -$66.40 million ($2.35) -0.73

Profitability

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GSI Technology and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -53.82% -27.43% -23.40% Applied Optoelectronics -29.80% -18.93% -8.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GSI Technology and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 178.75%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

