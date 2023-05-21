Guggenheim Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $518.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.70.
ServiceNow Price Performance
NOW stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.60 and its 200-day moving average is $429.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
