Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
