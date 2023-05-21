Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

