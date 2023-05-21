Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,159 shares of company stock worth $1,204,812. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

