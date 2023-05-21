HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.