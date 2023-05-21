HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
