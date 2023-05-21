Head to Head Comparison: HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) versus Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems 20.89% 31.66% 13.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Cisco Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.44 -$13.23 million N/A N/A Cisco Systems $51.56 billion 3.90 $11.81 billion $2.78 17.67

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Cisco Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A Cisco Systems 1 9 12 0 2.50

Cisco Systems has a consensus target price of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Summary

Cisco Systems beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

