Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.66 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $6.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,345 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,344.46349 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05275293 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $10,303,240.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.