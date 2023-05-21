Hedera Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $7.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,339 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,344.56064 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05297127 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $6,937,637.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.