HedgeTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.79 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $847.71 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

