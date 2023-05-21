Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:HLVTY opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Helvetia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.
