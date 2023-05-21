Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,272 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

