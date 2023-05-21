Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $290.88 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.12.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

