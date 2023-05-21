Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Director Buys $33,450.00 in Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) Director James A. Schoonover bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,736.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $2.25 on Friday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houston American Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Houston American Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Houston American Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Houston American Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

