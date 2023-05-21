Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.