Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

