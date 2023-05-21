Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,906. The stock has a market cap of $882.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $57.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -94.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

