iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$4.75

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised iA Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.22. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$59.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.15.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.