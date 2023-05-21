iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 212,046 shares of company stock valued at $927,300. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 750.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.