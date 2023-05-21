Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

