Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at C$63.27 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.67 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.