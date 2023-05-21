Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMO opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

