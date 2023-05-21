Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 5.1 %
ICD stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.98 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
